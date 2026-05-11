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Carney government discussed media blacklist at closed-door meeting, records show

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking to the media in Ottawa on May 5, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking to the media in Ottawa on May 5, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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