Carney government fires New York consul Tom Clark before term ends

The federal government has removed Tom Clark as Canada's consul general in New York before the end of his term, replacing the former broadcaster after years of controversy over his taxpayer-funded expenses and official residence.Blacklock's Reporter says Clark, whose annual salary was $232,000, was dismissed after serving about three years in the post. Previous New York consuls typically served six-year terms.The government did not provide a reason for the change.Clark will be succeeded by Susannah Pierce, the former president of Shell Canada Ltd.Clark became the focus of intense political scrutiny after the Department of Foreign Affairs purchased a luxury Manhattan penthouse to serve as the official consul's residence.The condominium near Central Park reportedly featured a marble bathroom, a $4,600 coffee maker and monthly taxes and condominium fees exceeding US$15,000.Conservative MPs dubbed Clark "the $9 million man" after details of the property purchase became public."It is unbelievable when you look at the context," Conservative MP Michael Barrett told the House of Commons government operations committee during hearings into the expenditure."One in four Canadians are relying on food banks.".Internal government records released through Access to Information legislation show federal officials were concerned about the political fallout from the purchase."The property acquisition attracted significant media attention," stated a Jan. 30 memorandum prepared for the foreign affairs minister.The memo added that MPs from multiple parties criticized the purchase as being out of touch with Canadians facing financial hardship, while Conservative MPs closely examined correspondence surrounding the acquisition.Clark also faced criticism over travel and hospitality expenses incurred during his tenure.Records show he billed taxpayers nearly $7,000 for a trip to Hollywood described as outreach work, including accommodations at a Beverly Hills hotel associated with Marilyn Monroe.Another trip to Bermuda cost taxpayers more than $9,500, including a $503 lunch that Clark said was intended to help him "learn more about Bermudan high school culture."Expense records also showed Clark hosted a three-course luncheon with wine at the official residence costing $1,920.When asked to justify the event, Clark said the gathering was intended to discuss affordable child care with colleagues serving within the New York consular region.Other hospitality expenses included a luncheon at New York's Harvard Club to discuss the U.S. political climate with a journalist and a separate meal costing $1,827 to discuss indigenous art.Appearing before a parliamentary committee, Clark defended his work, saying Canada's interests in the United States required extensive engagement."Promoting Canada's interests in the United States means all hands on deck," Clark told MPs..He noted the New York consulate oversees relations with five U.S. states, four of which count Canada as their largest trading partner.The consulate employs approximately 111 staff.The diplomatic reshuffle also includes the appointment of former Liberal health minister Kamal Khera as Canada's consul general in Los Angeles.Khera served briefly as health minister in 2025 before losing her Brampton West seat in the last federal election to Conservative MP Amarjeet Gill by 918 votes.