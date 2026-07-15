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Carney government fires New York consul Tom Clark before term ends

Tom Clark and his $8.8 million Manhattan penthouse
Tom Clark and his $8.8 million Manhattan penthouseWestern Standard Canva
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Cdnpoli
Department Of Foreign Affairs
Michael Barrett
Tom Clark
Manhattan
Kamal Khera
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Western Standard
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