Carney government leans on ‘rounding difference’ to claim NATO spending target

The Carney government may meet its NATO defence promise this year only by relying on a “rounding difference,” according to the Parliamentary Budget Office, raising fresh doubts about Ottawa’s claims it is hitting key military spending goals.

Appearing before the Senate national finance committee, Interim Budget Officer Jason Jacques said Canada is only “close” to the NATO benchmark of spending 2% of GDP on defence by December 31 — a target Prime Minister Mark Carney has repeatedly touted as a done deal.

Blacklock's Reporter said Jacques warned the final number may depend on accounting margins rather than major new commitments.

Carney promised in June that cabinet would reach the 2% threshold by year’s end, calling it essential for Canada’s security and pledging roughly $9 billion in additional defence spending.

He insisted the country would not only meet the NATO goal years early but also ramp up defence spending over time.