Carney government refuses to reveal cost of Governor General swearing-in ceremony

The federal government is refusing to disclose how much taxpayers will spend on next month’s swearing-in ceremony for incoming Governor General Louise Arbour, despite Prime Minister Mark Carney’s repeated promises to slash government spending and impose fiscal discipline in Ottawa.Blacklock's Reporter says neither the Privy Council Office, Rideau Hall nor any other federal department involved in organizing the June 8 ceremony would provide a budget for the event, which is expected to include formal receptions and VIP hospitality.The secrecy comes as Carney continues to promise Canadians his government will cut costs and “make tough choices” to reduce spending.“Canada’s new government will spend less so Canadians can spend more,” Carney told Liberal caucus members last Sept. 10, pledging a new era of fiscal restraint.“In the election we made a clear commitment to Canadians to bring a new fiscal discipline to the federal budget,” said Carney. “These are tough times. We have to make tough choices for a better future.”Carney also promised Ottawa would “streamline government operations” to lower costs and eliminate what he described as wasteful spending.“It is crucial to recognize one reason we are so focused on eliminating wasteful government spending is so we can protect the social programs that make life more affordable for Canadians,” he said.The prime minister later expanded on those promises in a Nov. 14 speech to business leaders in Montréal, where he proposed $60 billion in federal savings.“We are reducing the size of the public service by 10% and cutting management consultants by 20%,” Carney said at the time.“A series of tough, responsible choices will save Canadian taxpayers a total of $60 billion by restructuring operations, consolidating internal services and right-sizing programs.”.Past governor general installation ceremonies have cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands — and in some cases more than $1 million.The last swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall, held under scaled-back pandemic restrictions, cost $171,800, according to figures obtained through Access to Information requests by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.The 2017 installation of former governor general Julie Payette cost $649,008. Expenses included $112,530 in talent fees for performers, including the Canadian Armed Forces Central Band, along with a $167,900 cocktail reception at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau.At the ceremony, Payette spoke about reducing inequality and improving lives in Canadian communities.The most expensive modern installation ceremony was for Michaëlle Jean in 2005, which cost taxpayers $1.3 million and included a formal state dinner.David Johnston’s 2010 installation cost $210,703, including a reception and banquet, while Adrienne Clarkson’s 1999 ceremony totaled $450,850.