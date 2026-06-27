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Carney government shutting down federal consumer affairs office, advocacy groups warn of consequences

Prime Minister Mark Carney Speaking in Terrace, British Columbia
Prime Minister Mark Carney Speaking in Terrace, British ColumbiaScreenshot
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Cdnpoli
Mark Carney
Industry Canada
Office of Consumer Affairs
Consumers Council of Canada
Etienne-René Massie
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Western Standard
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