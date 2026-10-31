Carney government's Chinese EV import quota raises forced labour concerns

The Carney government's decision to allow nearly 279,000 Chinese electric vehicles into Canada over five years is being promoted by federal officials as a new chapter in relations with Beijing, despite concerns about forced labour in China's automotive supply chains.Blacklock's Reporter says an internal Department of Foreign Affairs memo obtained through Access to Information describes Prime Minister Mark Carney's January visit to Beijing as the beginning of a new approach to Canada's relationship with China.“Prime Minister Carney’s trip to Beijing in January marked a new path in Canada’s engagement with China,” stated the March 27 memo.“The arrangement with China has generated considerable interest from provinces, stakeholders and the United States.”The heavily redacted eight-page document, titled Launch Of Public Consultations On Chinese EV Quotas, recommended a communications strategy to address public interest in the government's decision.“There has been high media interest in the new quota including applications for permits,” the memo stated.“Related articles have been mixed in tone. A proactive communications approach is recommended to launch public consultations on the allocation and administration of the quota for electric vehicles from China.”However, the document made no mention of allegations that forced labour is used to produce materials found in Chinese-made vehicles.A 2024 Human Rights Watch report, Asleep At The Wheel: Car Companies’ Complicity In Forced Labour In China, identified concerns about aluminum produced using forced labour involving Muslim Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region.“The Chinese government has made Xinjiang a hub for heavy industry including aluminum production,” the report stated.Cabinet issued a legal notice March 11 establishing a guaranteed import quota of 278,989 Chinese electric vehicles over five years.The Commons industry committee was subsequently told May 4 that Chinese vehicles selling for approximately $35,000 are manufactured by workers earning as little as $3 an hour.The quota comes as the federal government pursues legislation intended to strengthen Canada's prohibition on importing products made with forced labour.Cabinet introduced Bill C-35, An Act Respecting The Prohibition Of Importation Of Goods Produced By Forced Labour, on June 12.The legislation would authorize cabinet to establish a list of goods reasonably suspected of being produced wholly or partly through forced labour. Those products could then be seized under the Customs Act..Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand defended the government's commitment to human rights during a June 16 meeting of the Commons foreign affairs committee.“We can’t forget our fundamental values and especially our commitment towards human rights,” Anand testified.“Our trade needs to reflect those values. Forced labour has no place in Canadian supply chains and does not have a place in the products we have on our shelves.”Bloc Québécois MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe questioned whether Chinese electric vehicles could satisfy the government's proposed standards.“There is forced labour in the supply chain for Chinese electric vehicles,” said Brunelle-Duceppe, who represents Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.“The bill gives you the power to draw up the list of products that should be banned.”He pressed Anand on whether the government would prohibit Chinese electric vehicles if forced labour was found in their supply chains.“If we concede that electric vehicles required forced labour in their supply chain, will you put them on the list of products banned in Canada?” he asked.Anand responded that Canadian law already prohibits goods manufactured using forced labour.“Forced labour for any product or good is already prohibited under Canadian law,” she said.The minister did not directly commit to placing Chinese electric vehicles on the proposed list of prohibited goods.“We will have a list and then we will come back to this committee in order to discuss it,” Anand said.“At that time I will be able to discuss who will be on the list and who will not.”The exchange leaves unanswered whether Chinese electric vehicles entering Canada under the new import quota will face additional restrictions over allegations of forced labour in their supply chains.