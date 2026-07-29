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Carney leaves door open to Alberta having more control over immigration

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Red Deer on July 29, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Red Deer on July 29, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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Justin Trudeau
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Immigration
Danielle Smith
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Mark Carney
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Alberta referendum
Alberta referendum 2026
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