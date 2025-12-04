Carney linked to charity that routed corporate donations to federal contractors

Prime Minister Mark Carney previously sat on the board of an Ottawa charity that channelled corporate donations into federal public-works spending, according to newly released documents obtained through Access To Information. Blacklock's Reporter says Carney offered no comment when asked about the arrangement.The Rideau Hall Foundation, where Carney served as a director until January 19 — three days after launching his Liberal leadership bid — acted as a middleman for a $4 million skating pavilion at Rideau Hall. The charity issued tax receipts to corporate donors, then forwarded the money to the National Capital Commission to pay federal contractors on the project.The Foundation said the setup complied with all Canada Revenue Agency rules.Heavily redacted records show an unnamed fundraiser approached federally regulated corporations for contributions in 2024. .A draft Memorandum of Understanding outlined that private donors were expected to cover design and construction costs, with the Foundation processing donations, issuing tax receipts and moving all funds to the National Capital Commission.None of the money raised went toward a traditional charitable purpose. Documents state the Foundation “collected funds from donors and transferred funds to the National Capital Commission for the sole purpose of funding the project,” which included an artificial ice system installed by contractor Glace Concept Expertise. Power Corporation alone provided $350,000, nearly covering a $377,445 payment to the contractor.Asked about the rationale for the rink, the Governor General’s office said it was working to identify a charitable purpose, citing plans to offer skating opportunities to newcomers and under-represented groups. No organizations were named.The Rideau Hall Foundation, created in 2012 by former governor general David Johnston, receives federal subsidies and is stacked with Liberal-linked figures including former Supreme Court justice Rosalie Abella, former ambassador to China Dominic Barton, former deputy prime minister John Manley and former Privy Council clerk Janice Charette.