Carney officially recognizes Palestinian statehood

Prime Minister Mark Carney has officially recognized the state of Palestine.He argued that although Hamas continues "wreaking horrific suffering" on Israel and the people of Gaza, the Palestinian Authority has done enough to convince his government that they will fulfill the requirements set forth by the international community..Conservatives say recognition of Palestinian statehood in wake of Hamas atrocities 'sends the wrong message'."The current Israeli government is working methodically to prevent the prospect of a Palestinian state from ever being established," Carney wrote in a statement. "It is now the avowed policy of the current Israeli government that ‘there will be no Palestinian state' ... It is in this context that Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel."He made it clear that the move was "part of a co-ordinated international effort to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution."."While Canada is under no illusions that this recognition is a panacea," Carney admitted, "this recognition is firmly aligned with the principles of self-determination and fundamental human rights reflected in the United Nations Charter, and the consistent policy of Canada for generations."He claimed that recognising the state of Palestine led by the Palestinian Authority "empowers those who seek peaceful coexistence and the end of Hamas" and "in no way legitimises terrorism, nor is it any reward for it.".Trump warns recognizing Palestinian statehood will make it 'very hard' for Canada to reach trade deal with US.Carney also noted that the move "no way compromises Canada’s steadfast support for the State of Israel, its people, and their security — security that can only ultimately be guaranteed through the achievement of a comprehensive two-state solution.""The Palestinian Authority has provided direct commitments to Canada and the international community on much-needed reforms, including to fundamentally reform its governance, to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part, and to demilitarize the Palestinian state," he concluded. "Canada will intensify efforts to support the Palestinian Authority’s implementation of this reform agenda, on which progress has already been made."