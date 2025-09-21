Mark Carney
Mark CarneyIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
News

Carney officially recognizes Palestinian statehood

He acknowledged that Hamas continues "wreaking horrific suffering" on Israel and the people of Gaza.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
Cdnpoli
Palestine
Palestinian statehood
Prime Minister Mark Carney
recognize
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news