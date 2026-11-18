CALGARY — On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney told business leaders in Shenzhen that the proposed Pacific Link pipeline could deliver another one million barrels a day to Asian markets.The Globe and Mail reported that Carney promoted the pipeline at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in China. The project would carry heavy crude from Alberta to a marine terminal on the BC coast for export across the Pacific.China imported about 327,000 barrels of Canadian crude per day in the third quarter, according to the University of Alberta’s China Institute. The value of those shipments reached $3.5 billion, up nearly 159% from the same period in 2025. .Federal Budget 2026 backs Pacific Link pipeline, oil and gas tax breaks.Much of the growth came from the Trans Mountain expansion, which opened in 2024 and added capacity to ship oil from Edmonton to Burnaby, BC.Ottawa designated Pacific Link a project of national interest in early October, the first such designation under the Building Canada Act. The move gives the project federal backing and allows Ottawa to speed up permitting. Several First Nations are challenging the decision in court.Carney also pointed to liquefied natural gas exports as evidence of how quickly Canada’s energy trade with Asia has grown. He said Canada has shipped more than 11 million tonnes of LNG to Asia since LNG Canada sent its first cargo in June 2025.“We will quadruple this by the end of the decade, and double it again in the next one,” Carney said.