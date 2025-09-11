News

Carney pledges fall budget cuts but offers no details

Prime minister Mark carney speaks to reporters in Edmonton on Wednesday
Prime minister Mark carney speaks to reporters in Edmonton on WednesdayScreenshot:CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Chrystia Freeland
Cdnpoli
Debt
Mark Carney

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news