Prime Minister Mark Carney with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Halifax.
Prime Minister Mark Carney with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Halifax. CBC screenshot
News

Carney pledges massive $2.5 billion boost to Ukraine’s economy

“Under President Zelenskyy’s leadership, we have the conditions, and the possibility of a just and lasting peace,” Carney said.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Ukraine
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine-Russia war
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news