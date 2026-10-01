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Carney promises Canadians ‘a lot of money’ from Pacific Link pipeline but leaves taxpayer costs unclear

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith on October 1, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith on October 1, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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