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Carney pushes 'cooperative federalism' after Alberta independence milestone

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking to the media in Ottawa on May 5, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking to the media in Ottawa on May 5, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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