Carney pushes 'cooperative federalism' after Alberta independence milestone

CALGARY — Prime Minister Mark Carney reacted to the news of Stay Free Alberta securing over 301,000 signatures on its independence petition by urging caution and adherence to the rule of law on Tuesday.Speaking at a press conference in Ottawa — while unveiling former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour as Canada’s new Governor General — Carney was asked what he would do to stop the potential referendum from winning by the Toronto Star.The prime minister pointed to the country’s existing legal framework, emphasizing that the Clarity Act, and its interpretation by the Supreme Court, would apply to any referendum in Canada..Stay Free Alberta claim over 301k Albertans signed their Alberta independence petition.He also highlighted the ongoing court challenge from several First Nations in Alberta who argue the independence referendum violates their treaty rights, adding that due process must be followed before any other steps are taken.“Any referendum, in any part of Canada needs to be consistent with that,” Carney said, adding that his government would continue operating with a focus on “making the country work.”“My day-to-day responsibilities and those of the government are to continue to act as we have from the start — which is in the spirit of cooperative federalism,” he said.“Making [the country] work for Albertans, making it work for indigenous peoples, making it work for all Canadians.”Carney’s comments come a day after Stay Free Alberta’s CEO Mitch Sylvestre delivered 301,620 signatures to the Elections Alberta office in Edmonton — well above the 177,732 required under provincial rules..Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has previously said she would allow the independence question on the upcoming October referendum ballot if enough signatures were verified.“We look forward to your government receiving this clear expression of the democratic will of Albertans and advancing the next steps,” Sylvestre read out loud in an open letter to Smith on Monday to a crowd of supporters in Edmonton.However, with the current verification process being paused by an Alberta justice due to the First Nations challenge, and voter information from Alberta’s List of Electors being allegedly leaked online by a separate independence group, The Centurion Project — founded by Alberta political figure David Parker — it remains to be seen what decisions will be made by Smith’s government and Elections Alberta going forward.Smith and Carney are set to meet in Ottawa later this week.