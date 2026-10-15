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Carney rejects US election interference claims, warns against meddling in Alberta vote

Prime Minister Mark Carney (centre) and Liberal MP Corey Hogan (right) in Calgary on October 15.
Prime Minister Mark Carney (centre) and Liberal MP Corey Hogan (right) in Calgary on October 15. WS/David Wiechnik
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Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Calgary
Danielle Smith
Election Interference
Melanie Joly
Abpol
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Us Politics
Pete Hoekstra
Alberta referendum 2026
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