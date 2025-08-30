Carney reports gift of Gretzky whiskey from Niagara Falls

Prime Minister Mark Carney has disclosed receiving a gift box from the City of Niagara Falls that included a bottle of Wayne Gretzky-brand whiskey, according to ethics filings.The July 21 filing with the Ethics Commissioner listed the gift of Gretzky Red Cask, a $37 bottle sold through the Liquor Control Board of Ontario and described as “crafted from 100% Ontario grains” and aged three years in bourbon barrels. Also included were five bottles of Canadian wine, a jug of maple syrup, a wooden cutting board and two passes to Niagara Parks.Members of Parliament are required to disclose any gifts valued at more than $200 under the Conflict Of Interest Code..The gift touches on a figure often mentioned by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly cited Gretzky as one of his favourite Canadians. The Hockey Hall of Famer attended Trump’s inauguration and has visited him in Florida.“I love Canada,” Trump said during a White House meeting with Carney in March. “The Great One, Wayne Gretzky the Great. How good is Wayne Gretzky? He’s the Great One.”Trump went on to praise Canada as “a very special place” and mused about the border as an “artificially drawn line.” Asked about his past suggestion that Canada should become the 51st state, Trump replied: “Well, I still believe that. But it takes two to tango.”