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Carney says Canadians strongly interested in $90 billion Alto high-speed rail project

High-speed rail train in Ontario
High-speed rail train in OntarioCourtesy of CBC
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Cdnpoli
Department Of Transport
Via Rail
Mark Carney
Scott Reid
Sen. Clément Gignac
Alto
Martin Imbleau
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