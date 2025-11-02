Carney says he 'advised against' Ford running anti-tariff ad

Prime Minister Mark Carney said that he advised Ontario Premier Doug Ford against running his anti-tariff ads, which sparked considerable outrage amongst the American administration. .Carney, when asked by reporters, also said that he had apologised to President Donald Trump, who was reportedly offended by the ad which used audio from a speech by former President Ronald Reagan in which he talks about the negative aspects of tariffs. .Trump stated that due to the ad that he would be adding an additional 10% tariff on all Canadian imports, but whether or not that tariff will actually come into effect remains to be seen. The president also said that he would be suspending all trade talks with Canada, indefinitely, because of the ad and the fact that it was not pulled immediately. .The prime minister took responsibility for the blowback and the cooling of trade talks between Canada and the United States. "I’m the one who is responsible, in my role as prime minister, for the relationship with the president of the U.S., and the federal government is responsible for the foreign relationship with the U.S. government.”.The premier has defended the ad, which aired across the United States last week, and was a source of major annoyance from the Trump government. Ford also said that his office had run the ad by the PMO before it aired on American television and was apparently given the all-clear. .Ford refused to detail just what Carney told him before the ad aired, and what was said after the blowback from the American administration, but he did not deny the Prime Minister's claim that he urged against the running of the ad. .The ad has garnered over eleven billion "impressions" since it aired last week, and due to the American administration's reaction, and has been shared ad nauseam across countless social media platforms.