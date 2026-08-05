Carney says Infantino's plan to sell-off shares in World Cup 'should be fatal'

CALGARY — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney becomes one of the first major world leaders, alongside the British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, to call for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to resign.Carney made the comments at a press conference in Toronto, where he was asked if he supported Burnham's comments that Infantino should resign despite the fact that Carney "spent a lot of time" with the FIFA president recently as Canada co-hosted the World Cup."I've ran a few organizations in my time; the idea that proper governance is not to disclose to your closest advisors... something of consequence that you're even considering, let alone proposing, that's fatal, should be fatal," the prime minister said.Carney's comments come amid rising pressure for the FIFA president after it was leaked last week that he had been planning to bribe FIFA member organizations to allow him to sell shares in the commercial sector of the nonprofit to private investors.The plan sparked worldwide backlash, with the European football federation, UEFA, threatening to boycott the next World Cup should Infantino's plan go ahead.."I don't have confidence in Mr. Infantino after this point, given what transpired," Carney added."This is not how you run a business, any business... let alone something that is a global responsibility like football."Recently, Canada Soccer and CONCACAF, the North American governing body for soccer, released a statement condemning Infantino's decision..Infantino is seemingly on thin ice with calls from world leaders, footballers, and celebrities for him to resign.Anger towards Infantino has also grown after a 2026 World Cup that was seen by many to be overly commercialized.The 2026 tournament saw the addition of "hydration breaks," which was seen by many as a ploy to allow for more advertising airtime, as well as the half-an-hour-long halftime show during the final, something that is unheard of in soccer.Additional controversy surrounded FIFA's decision to push back a suspension for an American player until after the World Cup after US President Donald Trump called Infantino to look into it for him.