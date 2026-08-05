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Carney says Infantino's plan to sell-off shares in World Cup 'should be fatal'

Canadian PM is one of the first major world leaders, alongside UK PM Andy Burnham, to call for FIFA President's resignation
Mark Carney (center) raising the World Cup, Gianni Infantino (right)
Mark Carney (center) raising the World Cup, Gianni Infantino (right)Mark Carney
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Football
Fifa
Canada Soccer
Pro Soccer
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
2026 World Cup
gianni infantino
FIFA president
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