Carney says leaders should avoid criticizing Xi publicly and reflects on Trump during Sydney event

TORONTO — Prime Minister Mark Carney said dealing with U.S. President Donald Trump requires careful language and a direct approach, offering candid reflections on several world leaders during a discussion at the Lowy Institute in Sydney on Wednesday.

Carney, speaking during a fireside chat hosted by Lowy Institute executive director Michael Fullilove as part of his Indo-Pacific tour, said the key to managing relations with Trump is “respect but not obsequiousness.”

Asked how he has navigated interactions with the U.S. president, Carney said public comments about Trump must be chosen carefully.

“You don’t want to say anything in public that you can’t back up,” he said.

Carney said Trump often appears different in private conversations than in public settings and is open to hearing direct viewpoints.

“It’s quite different in private,” Carney said. “He is more interested in your viewpoint on various things.”

The prime minister added that Trump tends to appreciate direct conversations, particularly during private meetings.