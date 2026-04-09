Carney says Liberal values unchanged after pro-life MP joins caucus

TORONTO — Prime Minister Mark Carney defended his decision to welcome a new Liberal MP with a history of anti-abortion views, saying party values on reproductive rights remain unchanged.During a press conference Friday, Carney was repeatedly asked about the inclusion of MP Marilyn Gladu in the Liberal caucus and her past participation in anti-abortion advocacy.Carney said the Liberal Party “will always support women’s right to choose, always, without question,” and confirmed he had discussions with Gladu about the issue before she joined the caucus. He said she has committed to voting with the government on matters related to abortion and equality rights.“The values of the Liberal Party remain the same,” Carney said. “People who join must support those values.”Pressed on whether he was uncomfortable with Gladu’s past involvement in anti-abortion protests, Carney said he was not, emphasizing that government policy takes precedence over individual past positions..“What’s important is government policy and the values of the government,” he said, adding that Gladu has agreed to uphold those policies moving forward.Reporters also raised concerns about other positions previously associated with Gladu, including support for convoy protests and skepticism toward vaccines. Carney responded that new caucus members bring diverse perspectives and experience, but must align with the party’s core commitments.He described the Liberal Party as representing “solidarity, inclusivity and sustainability,” and said those principles — along with protections under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms — are non-negotiable.Carney framed the inclusion of MPs from different political backgrounds as part of a broader effort to unify the country, while maintaining that there has been no shift in party policy.“There’s no change in the Liberal Party’s values,” he said.