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Carney says Liberal values unchanged after pro-life MP joins caucus

Mark Carney speaking in Quebec
Mark Carney speaking in QuebecScreenshot:CPAC
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Marilyn Gladu
Abortion
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Gladu
Marilyn Gladu floor crossing

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