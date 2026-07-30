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Carney says streaming fee repeal was planned before U.S. pressure despite earlier Commons vote

Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on July 1, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on July 1, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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Marc Miller
Mark Carney
Kevin Lamoureux
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