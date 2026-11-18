CALGARY — Canada and the United States will keep working toward a trade deal, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday after a 20-minute meeting with US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, China.The two leaders met just before the leaders’ dinner at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Carney said the goal was an agreement that would create jobs, make life more affordable and respect Canada’s languages, culture and sovereignty.“We agreed to continue the work and to stay in close contact,” Carney wrote on X..At a news conference in Shenzhen ahead of the summit, Carney said Trump had asked about Ottawa’s plans for closer trade ties with Beijing. Carney said Canada primarily sells commodities to China and cited advanced semiconductors as an example of the sensitive technology that draws US scrutiny.“I shouldn’t speak for him, but in his hierarchy of issues, it’s not the top issue at all,” Carney said..White House trade adviser Peter Navarro had criticized Ottawa over the prospect of bringing Chinese automakers to Canada. “Are u really threatening to play China off the US? This is offensive in the extreme,” Navarro wrote on X.Carney said a US deal remains his priority, but the outcome could shape whether Ottawa pursues opportunities with European, Chinese or Japanese automakers..“It’s not leverage. But action, reaction,” Carney said Monday when asked whether Ottawa was using the prospect of Chinese automakers coming to Canada to strengthen its hand in the US talks.If Canadian autoworkers are “not fully utilized in a North American context, that provides other opportunities,” he said.