Carney scrapped EV sales mandate after only 35% of Canadians backed quotas

Prime Minister Mark Carney moved to scrap Ottawa’s electric vehicle sales mandate shortly after federal polling found nearly half of Canadians opposed the regulations and just 35% supported them, records show.The Department of Natural Resources commissioned the nationwide survey, which found support particularly weak west of Ontario, including British Columbia where the Liberals held 20 seats.“Only one in three, 35%, support a sales mandate ensuring that by a future date all new vehicles sold must be zero emission vehicles,” said the report.Blacklock's Reporter said only 16% of respondents said they “strongly supported” the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard.The federal mandate required zero-emission vehicles to account for at least 20% of new vehicle sales beginning with the 2026 model year. The quota was scheduled to rise incrementally to 60% by 2030 before reaching 100% in 2035.Researchers asked respondents: “How much do you support or oppose regulations requiring that 100% of new cars and light duty trucks sold must be zero emission vehicles?”Nationwide, 49% opposed the regulations, compared with 35% who supported them. Another 12% expressed no opinion.Opposition was lowest in Québec at 39%, followed by Ontario at 48% and Atlantic Canada at 49%.A majority opposed the mandate throughout Western Canada. Opposition reached 51% in British Columbia, 57% in Saskatchewan and Manitoba and 63% in Alberta.The findings were based on responses from 3,035 Canadians.Natural Resources paid Ottawa-based Ekos Research Associates $70,759 to conduct the study. The survey, Canadians’ Awareness, Knowledge And Attitudes Related To Zero Emission Vehicles 2026 Final Report, was conducted from January 5 to January 26.Carney announced on February 5, little more than a week after the polling was completed, that his government would repeal the mandate he had previously supported in the Commons.“We are making strategic decisions,” Carney said at the time..Cabinet issued the required legal notice of repeal on August 15.The federal research also found Canadians remained skeptical about the practicality and cost of electric vehicles.Some 58% agreed electric vehicles “perform poorly in cold weather,” while the same percentage said zero-emission vehicles could not travel far enough on a full charge.“Half of Canadians, 50%, worry that if too many people purchase zero emission vehicles it will put too much pressure on the electric grid,” said the report.“Forty-three% also agree that charging a vehicle at home will significantly increase their monthly electricity bill.”Asked whether they had considered purchasing or leasing a zero-emission vehicle, only 34% said yes.The proportion of respondents who said they would never buy a zero-emission vehicle under any circumstances varied widely by region.Just 6% of British Columbia respondents ruled out buying one, compared with 17% in Québec, 20% in Atlantic Canada, 23% in Ontario, 28% in Saskatchewan and Manitoba and 29% in Alberta.Despite concerns about cost, range, cold-weather performance and the electricity grid, researchers said Canadians generally acknowledged environmental benefits from electric vehicles.“Most Canadians believe zero emission vehicles are beneficial for the environment but a clear majority view them as too expensive,” the report said.