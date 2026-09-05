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Carney scrapped EV sales mandate after only 35% of Canadians backed quotas

Mark Carney speaking to reporters at press gallery building.
Mark Carney speaking to reporters at press gallery building.Walid Tamtam
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Cdnpoli
Electric Vehicles
Mark Carney
Department Of Natural Resources
Ekos Research Associates Inc
Electric Vehicle Availability Standard
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