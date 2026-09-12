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Carney Senate appointee Tom Pitfield has yet to take seat two months after appointment

Thomas Pitfield
Thomas PitfieldYouTube screenshot
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Senate
Anna Gainey
Michael Barrett
Mark Carney
Richard Martel
Steven Mackinnon
Tom Pitfield
Rodney Ouellette
Geeta Tucker
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