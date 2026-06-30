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Carney signals support for Alberta pipeline but says private partner is still essential

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Alberta's long-awaited proposal for a new West Coast oil pipeline remains on track for submission this week, but stressed the project will ultimately require private-sector backing before it can proceed.
Prime Minister Mark Carney says Alberta's long-awaited proposal for a new West Coast oil pipeline remains on track for submission this week, but stressed the project will ultimately require private-sector backing before it can proceed.Courtesy of Mark Carney via YouTube
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Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Energy
Danielle Smith
Pipeline
Pierre Trudeau
National Energy Program
Abpol
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Oil Pipeline
Justin Trudean
BC Pipeline
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