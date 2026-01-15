Carney signs China energy deal as trade tariffs remain unresolved

Prime Minister Mark Carney oversaw the signing of a new Canada–China energy co-operation agreement in Beijing on Thursday, marking the start of ministerial-level talks after nearly a decade of strained relations, but without any resolution to ongoing trade tariffs.

The memorandum of understanding, signed by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson, commits Canada and China to expanded dialogue on clean and conventional energy, including oil and gas development, liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, and emissions reduction.

The agreement does not include commitments for China to purchase additional Canadian petroleum or LNG.

Nor did it address Chinese tariffs on Canadian pork, canola, and seafood, which remain a key pressure point for Ottawa during Carney’s first official visit to China since becoming prime minister.

“This marks the beginning of renewed ministerial engagement,” a senior Canadian official said, noting such talks have not taken place at this level for close to 10 years. “But there are no new export commitments at this stage.”