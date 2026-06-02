News

Carney skips Question Period as Conservatives demand answers on recession

Mark Carney and Pierre Poilievre
Mark Carney and Pierre PoilievreIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Recession
Mark Carney
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news