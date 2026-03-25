Carney slams Air Canada CEO for English-only response after crash

TORONTO — Prime Minister Mark Carney is criticizing Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau for issuing an English-only message following a fatal plane crash at LaGuardia Airport.Carney told reporters on Parliament Hill Wednesday that companies operating in Canada have a responsibility to communicate in both official languages.“We live in a bilingual country, and companies like Air Canada particularly have a responsibility to always communicate in both official languages regardless of the situation,” Carney said.He added he was “very disappointed” by the unilingual message, calling it a “lack of judgment” and “a lack of compassion,” particularly given the circumstances.The House of Commons Standing Committee on Official Languages has summoned Rousseau to appear following complaints about the message. He has until May 1 to testify before MPs.Rousseau’s four-minute video, posted Monday, expressed condolences to the families of the victims and described the incident as a “dark day” for the company. The message was delivered in English with French subtitles.As of Wednesday morning, the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages had received 561 complaints.The two pilots killed in the collision were identified as Antoine Forest of Coteau-du-Lac, Que., and Mackenzie Gunther, a 2023 graduate of Seneca Polytechnic..In a statement, Air Canada spokesperson Christophe Hennebelle said Rousseau chose to record the message himself before departing for the crash site.“He therefore recorded a message as a matter of priority before departing on a flight for the crash site,” Hennebelle said, adding that Rousseau’s ability to express himself in French limited his ability to deliver such a message in that language.The airline said the video included French subtitles and that all available information was provided in both official languages on its website.Rousseau has previously faced criticism over his use of French. In 2021, he drew backlash after delivering a speech to the Montreal Chamber of Commerce in English and later stating he had been able to live in Montreal without speaking French. He later apologized and said he would work to improve his French.The issue comes amid broader language debates in Quebec, including the province’s adoption of Bill 96, which strengthens requirements for the use of French in workplaces and public life.Political reaction to the video has extended beyond the federal government. Quebec’s government has called for Rousseau’s resignation, according to The Canadian Press.Several federal cabinet ministers representing Quebec ridings, including Mélanie Joly, Marc Miller, and Steven MacKinnon, also criticized the message, describing it as lacking empathy.Joly declined to say whether Rousseau should step down.Conservative MPs also raised concerns. Joël Godin said the message showed a lack of respect for francophones, while Eric Lefebvre said delivering condolences in French would have been appropriate given that one of the pilots and several passengers were from Quebec..Governor General Mary Simon, who doesn't speak French, also put out an English-only statement.