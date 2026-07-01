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Carney, Smith stress unity as Canadians celebrate Canada Day

Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on July 1, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on July 1, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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Justin Trudeau
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Pierre Poilievre
Danielle Smith
Canada Day
Marc Miller
Jeremy Hansen
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Mark Carney
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Louise Arbour
Artemis II mission
Canada Day 2026
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