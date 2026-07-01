Carney, Smith stress unity as Canadians celebrate Canada Day

CALGARY — Unity was the word on everyone’s mind as Canadians from across the country celebrated the 159th anniversary of Confederation on Wednesday.This year’s Canada Day celebrations had a different feeling about them as talk of Alberta and Quebec sovereignty continues to garner headlines and the province-wide October 19 referendum on Alberta’s future in the country looms.In a video address on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized the strength of Canada’s wide-ranging history, focusing on the ties that bind Canadians together and not the differences that would see them broken apart..“We are a nation of kind, compassionate, hardworking people, as remarkable and diverse as the places we call home all across Canada,” Carney said.“Ours is a country that spans three oceans, six time zones, and ten million square kilometres of breathtaking landscape, built and bound by a great conviction: that we are strongest when we are united.”Carney acknowledged that divisions exist within the country but argued that Canada’s diversity has long been one of its greatest strengths.“There will always be forces that want to divide us,” he said.“They forget this country’s founding insight: that unity is not uniformity, that our differences are strengths to nurture rather than risks to manage, and that our values serve as an unshakeable foundation.”.Speaking later at Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa with Governor General Louise Arbour, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Minister of Culture Marc Miller, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen of the Artemis II mission, among other famous names in attendance, Carney again spoke of the importance of unity as well as national projects.“Jeremy Hansen has observed that while individuals can feel powerless in the face of global challenges, humanity's true strength lies in our ability to collaborate,” Carney said.“That's how the Artemis team accomplished what had never been done before. That's what a united Canada makes possible.”.The prime minister also used the speech to highlight the role of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members serving overseas, firefighters battling wildfires in Fort Simpson, NWT, and police officers killed in the line of duty over the past year.Carney argued that Canada’s diversity is one of its greatest strengths and rejected the idea that unity requires uniformity.“The founding idea of Canada is simple. Unity doesn’t mean uniformity,” he said.“Our nation has been built thanks to being able to have arrangements among ourselves, not through assimilation, through partnerships and not domination.”Carney’s theme of unity was also echoed by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, whose government is preparing for the October referendum.In a Canada Day statement, Smith said the holiday offers an opportunity to reflect on the values Canadians share, including freedom, democracy and mutual respect.“Canada Day is a time to reflect on the foundations of our country and the values that unite us, including a belief in freedom, democracy and respect for one another,” Smith said.She praised the role Alberta has played in Canada's development, pointing to the province's economic contributions and entrepreneurial culture.“Albertans have helped shape Canada's success from the very beginning," she said. "Our ingenuity, entrepreneurial spirit, resourcefulness and work ethic have strengthened our country, powered its economy and created opportunity for millions of Canadians."While calls for Alberta sovereignty have gained momentum in some quarters and political tensions between Edmonton and Ottawa remain elevated, the premier reiterated her support for both Alberta and Canada.“I believe in a strong Alberta and a strong Canada," Smith stated. "Canada’s future is bright, and I remain optimistic about what we can achieve together as a united country.".Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre took to social media platform X, posting a video saying that Canada was “a promise passed down from those who came before, upheld by those here now, and handed to those who come next.”He cited those in the military who had made the ultimate sacrifice as well as pioneers who made Canada what it is today.“[These are the] people who, through hardship and heroism, never gave up on Canada,” he stated.“They never gave up, and neither should we.”