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Carney spending on Privy Council Office tops Trudeau despite pledge to cut waste

Mark Carney and Justin Trudeau
Mark Carney and Justin TrudeauWS Illustration
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Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Privy Council Office
Mark Carney

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