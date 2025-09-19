Carney strikes deal with Mexico on trade, energy, and crime; Poilievre says he got nothing

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada and Mexico are entering a “new era of co-operation” after announcing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during a visit to Mexico City. Carney stood alongside Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Thursday, pledging closer ties in trade, energy, and security as both countries seek to make North America “the most competitive, dynamic, and resilient economic region in the world.”The new agreement will focus on major infrastructure projects including ports, rail, and energy corridors, as well as a new bilateral security dialogue targeting organized crime, drug and human trafficking, money laundering, and cybercrime. The plan also emphasizes greater opportunities for trade in energy, agriculture, and critical minerals, along with environmental pledges to protect wildlife and freshwater systems..To kickstart the initiative, Carney announced a forthcoming trade mission to Mexico led by senior cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc, and $9.9 million in funding for UN-led programs in Mexico. The money includes $5.5 million to support migrant integration and $4.4 million for efforts to crack down on fentanyl production and trafficking.The partnership comes ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which Canada is co-hosting with Mexico and the United States. Carney named Secretary of State for Sport Adam van Koeverden as Canada’s FIFA Sherpa to work with U.S. and Mexican officials on coordination. Ottawa estimates the tournament will generate over 24,000 jobs and add $2 billion to the Canadian economy, boosting small businesses, tourism, and local communities.Carney said the agreement would strengthen supply chains, create high-paying jobs, and give Canadian businesses expanded access to Mexican markets. “We are elevating our partnerships in trade, spend, energy, and security to create more opportunity for Canadian workers,” he said..Tory leader Pierre Poilievre tweeted Carney returns from Mexico with nothing other than another fake deal about “dialogues,” “elevating our partnerships,” “orient joint actions.” "Committees will meet. Talks will be spoken. Pictures taken," he said. "We’ve had free trade with Mexico for 3 decades. Today’s visit adds nothing but photo ops."