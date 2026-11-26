Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday thanked members of a Commons committee for giving up their evenings and weekends to speed passage of a bill to quash lawful strikes. Blacklock's Reporter says all members of the majority government caucus have been instructed to vote for Bill C-39.“I want to salute all members of the committee, obviously members of the government caucus, but all members of the committee for the time they put in,” Carney told reporters. “They didn’t get to spend quality time with their family on the weekend.”“Some people came in, missed birthdays and other things, in order to move forward,” said Carney. “It’s not done yet but we move forward with the most consequential economic legislation this government has put forward at a time when the country needs it.”The Commons Special Legislative Committee on Bill C-39 An Act Respecting Certain Measures To Strengthen The Economy cleared the bill Monday evening after 14 hearings including rare Saturday and Sunday sessions. The bill rewrites the Canada Labour Code to permit the Minister of Labour to “take any measure the minister considers necessary” to quash strikes at railways, airports, marine ports, banks and other federally regulated workplaces.Liberal MP James Maloney (Etobicoke-Lakeshore, Ont.), chair of the Special Legislative Committee, said further discussion on the bill was unnecessary. “The longer it went on, the longer it would have gone on,” he said. “We need to get it done.”“It’s an important bill,” said MP Maloney. “We wanted to get it done and everybody was willing to sort of bear down and get it done and that’s what we did.”.Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen (Kingston & the Islands, Ont.), Chief Government Whip, said all members of the government caucus were expected to vote for the bill. “This is consequential legislation and signature legislation of the Prime Minister,” he told reporters.“Is there any caucus disagreement on C-39?” asked a reporter. “I am not aware of anybody in our caucus who is not going to be voting for C-39,” replied Gerretsen.New Democrat MP Heather McPherson (Edmonton Strathcona) told MPs the bill’s passage in committee was “a pretty sad day.” All union executives opposed it.“Labour organizations asked you, begged you, pleaded with you not to do this and yet you are watching your government take an unbelievable power grab,” said MP McPherson. “Members of this committee that would have been in the Trudeau government would have just torn their hair out if the Conservatives had done this. You are watching this happen and you are cheering it on.”