Carney replaces antisemitism and Islamophobia czars with 'Advisory Council on Rights, Equity, and Inclusion'

Prime Minister Mark Carney has done away with the Trudeau-era positions of antisemitism envoy and special representative on combatting Islamophobia.They will be replaced by the "Advisory Council on Rights, Equity, and Inclusion" chaired by Canadian Identity Minister Marc Miller.Both the current Islamophobia czar, Amira Elghawaby, and the most recent antisemitism czar, Deborah Lyons, were appointed by former prime minister Trudeau. The latter resigned in July, and despite an uptick in antisemitism across Canada, her position was not filled."The world is more dangerous and divided, and this moment calls for a renewed focus on strengthening the bonds that hold our society together," the federal government wrote in a statement. "As Canada’s population becomes more diverse, fostering community and civic engagement and a collective sense of belonging is becoming increasingly important."The advisory council will include "prominent Canadians from academia as well as experts and community leaders." Its mission is to "foster social cohesion, rally Canadians around shared identity, combat racism and hate in all their forms, and help guide the efforts of the Government of Canada."."The prime minister and I, including all the cabinet, and I expect all MPs know exactly what's going on and how divided we've become," Miller told reporters. "Those two roles played an important part in identifying these issues that have become — in the case of Islamophobia and antisemitism — quite polarized in part because of what we've seen in the war in Gaza. Now it's about taking the next steps into a national unity committee."