Carney to head to Washington for talks with Trump on tariffs, trade deal

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to head to Washington on Monday to meet with US President Donald Trump in the hopes of seeking a deal to end or reduce US tariffs.The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that Carney will be meeting with Trump at the White House on Tuesday before returning to Canada the next day.This is the second time Carney has met with the US president since becoming Prime Minister, and this visit comes as Canada, Mexico, and the US are preparing for a review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (CUSMA), with the Trump administration expected to seek more concessions for US industry.In February, Trump launched a trade war in which he implemented tariffs on Canadian goods, and since then he has made exceptions for imports that are compliant with CUSMA, such as oil, gas, and potash..Canadian film industry braces for impact after Trump threatens 100% tariff on foreign movies.He has, however, imposed significant tariffs on aluminum, automobiles, copper, lumber, and steel.On Sept. 30, he imposed a new 10% tariff on Canadian softwood lumber shipments, raising the total level on Canadian softwood lumber to more than 45%. Upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and bathroom vanities also face new tariffs of 25%, set to take effect on Oct. 14.The Globe and Mail reported that Pete Hoekstra, the US envoy to Canada recently said the Trump administration had hoped to negotiate a grander bargain with Canada than simply a renewal of CUSMA — a deal that would have encompassed a number of issues such as defence and energy.Canada and the US have been in ongoing negotiations for a new economic and security deal for several months, with Carney’s government saying it is prioritizing getting the “best deal” done..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.