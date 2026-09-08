Carney to host cabinet retreat in Banff

CALGARY — Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced that he will be hosting the fall Cabinet Planning Forum in Banff, Thursday and Friday.The focus of the forum, according to the PMO, is to focus more "on building with greater speed and ambition.""The fall Cabinet Planning Forum will convene cabinet ministers and secretaries of state to take stock of progress and outline the next actions in the government’s plan. Cabinet will hear from leading experts on the economy, indigenous partnerships, and global affairs, and double down focus on delivering for Canadians," a statement from the PMO reads.The planning forum comes as the federal government seeks to diversify its trade away from the United States amid the ongoing trade war.Key cabinet members and ministers will all be present at the forum, including Mélanie Joly, François-Philippe Champagne, and Dominic LeBlanc.In the previously mentioned statement, the PMO states that the forum will focus on building new trade and defence partnerships with other like-minded nations as well as continuing to fund "new major infrastructure projects."The cabinet will also hear from "leading experts on the economy" as well as Indigenous partners and global affairs experts.This forum will allow Carney to set out his plan to his cabinet ministers before parliament resumes to allow for a more united and focused caucus.The forum will serve as a crucial summit for federal cabinet before the government returns to Parliament on September 21 after the summer break has concluded.