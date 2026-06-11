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Carney unveils $3.2 billion food security strategy to lower grocery costs

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a new $3.2 billion national food security strategy
Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a new $3.2 billion national food security strategyScreenshot:CPAC
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Mark Carney
Food strategy
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