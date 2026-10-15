Carney warns Albertans against ‘dangerous bluff’ of sending message with referendum vote

CALGARY — Thousands of federalist supporters packed into Calgary’s BMO Centre Thursday night as Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a message of national unity at Thomas Lukaszuk’s Forever Canadian rally, just days before Albertans are set to vote in Monday’s referendum.The event, which began with a land acknowledgement from Calgary Chamber of Commerce CEO Deborah Yedlin, featured remarks from several prominent figures, including Lukaszuk, Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas, and Calgary Stampeders legend Jon Cornish.Earlier in the day, Carney told supporters “we are stronger together and Canada’s worth fighting for,” while urging Albertans to vote “no to the nine,” referring to the nine referendum questions regarding immigration and constitutional reforms.It was a message Carney reiterated Thursday night, saying that the referendum and its consequences were not a game, adding that Albertans using the referendum to express dissatisfaction with Ottawa could have an impact that extends far beyond sending a political message.“Don’t be fooled by the idea that you can send a message with your vote,” he told the crowd of nearly 7,000 people..“This is not poker. A vote against Canada is a dangerous bluff that will lead to years of deep uncertainty and lost opportunities for Albertans and for Canadians. Our country, your future, are too precious to play games with.”The prime minister went on to warn that foreign interests were seeking to undermine Canadian sovereignty and that the referendum came “at the worst possible time.”“The world has become more dangerous and divided,” he said.“There are some outside our borders who are working to break us so they can own us,” he said, arguing that Monday’s vote was a decision that could have consequences for generations.“We can build a stronger Alberta and an even greater Canada to leave for our children. Or we can burden them with years of deep division and great uncertainty. What we need is a decisive result on Monday to settle this question.”.He also stressed that voters couldn’t be complacent and urged them to get out and vote.“Don't let anyone tell you that this is already decided,” he stated.“Turnout will determine the outcome.”However, Carney also acknowledged that many Albertans have legitimate grievances with the federal government, particularly over the treatment of the province’s energy industry.“The frustrations that many Albertans have felt are real,” he said.“Growing up, I remember how Ottawa made Albertans feel like our resources weren't our own. More recently, we were made to feel that our energy contributions were running against the tides of history.”Carney argued that those divisions had contributed to decades of political conflict but insisted relations between Alberta and Ottawa were improving.“Canada isn't perfect... but we are getting better,” he said..He pointed to his government's energy and infrastructure plans as examples of what Alberta and Canada could accomplish together, highlighting Calgary's role as the headquarters of the federal Major Projects Office.Carney also touted the proposed Pacific Link pipeline, which he said would help Canada reduce its dependence on the United States and create economic opportunities across the country.“Together we're unlocking our full potential as an energy superpower, including with the Pacific Link pipeline,” he said.“Now, this is true nation building, and it will take a nation to build this pipeline.”.Carney also praised Lukaszuk and Forever Canadian volunteers for their efforts throughout the campaign.“You’ve knocked on the doors. You’ve gathered the signatures. You’ve made the calls. You are fighting for Canada,” he said.The prime minister’s appearance at the rally was not his first involvement with Lukaszuk’s campaign.Carney previously joined Lukaszuk and Forever Canadian supporters in Banff in September, lending his support to the campaign against Alberta separation.Thursday’s rally came as Alberta entered the final stretch before the referendum, with advance voting continuing through October 17.Albertans will cast their final ballots on October 19, with Elections Alberta expected to release unofficial results within 48 hours of polls closing.