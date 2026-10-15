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Carney warns Albertans against ‘dangerous bluff’ of sending message with referendum vote

Prime Minister Mark Carney in Calgary on October 15, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney in Calgary on October 15, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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Abpoli
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Calgary
Thomas Lukaszuk
Jeromy Farkas
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Mark Carney
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forever canadian
Alberta referendum 2026
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