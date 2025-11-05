News

Carney welcomes Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont to Liberal caucus

Former Conservative MP Chris d'Entremont has crossed the floor to join the Liberal caucus.
Former Conservative MP Chris d'Entremont has crossed the floor to join the Liberal caucus. CBC screenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Mark Carney
Budget 2025
chris d'entremont

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news