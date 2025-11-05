Carney welcomes Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont to Liberal caucus

Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont to the Liberal caucus on Wednesday morning, the day after his government’s first federal budget was tabled in Parliament.“I’m honoured to welcome him as the newest member of our government caucus,” Carney said at an announcement for the new $51-billion “Build Strong Communities Fund” in Ottawa.The former Conservative MP — who was in attendance — decided to turn his riding of Acadie-Annapolis red, bringing the Liberal minority government one step closer to a majority and sparking condemnation from his former Conservative colleagues.“Chris’ decision to join the government caucus at this crucial moment for our country is exceptionally valuable and important,” Carney said.On Tuesday night, the Liberal Party confirmed d’Entremont’s defection from the Tories, sending out a statement from the MP where he stated that the 2025 federal budget was what prompted him to realize “there is a better path forward” for his constituents and the country, and that the prime minister is the one “offering that path.”D’Entremont told the press on Wednesday that, “over the last several months I wasn’t feeling that I was aligned with the ideals of what the leader of the Opposition had been talking about.”.Nova Scotia Conservative crosses floor to join Liberals.He stated that he then started talking to “many of his Liberal friends” as he didn’t see a way from the opposition benches to be part of solving the problems this country is facing.“I saw it by being a part of the government caucus,” d’Entremont said.“I would suggest that there probably are those that are in the same boat, but I will let them tell their stories, if that happens.”Carney confirmed he did speak with d’Entremont before his decision to flip parties was made public.“I think he wanted to test what we were going to do in the budget, and the scope of what’s required, and to see that there was alignment, and you can see that alignment,” Carney said.Asked about how involved he was in attempts to lure opposition MPs to his party, or whether more floor crossings could be coming, the prime minister didn’t specify but said d’Entremont’s move should be a message to all MPs.“Wherever they’re sitting in the House, this is a time where we need to act as a country, be as unified as possible, act boldly, and invest in Canada’s future,” Carney said.“That’s what this budget does.”