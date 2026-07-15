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Carney's $160,000 in-flight catering bill draws criticism from taxpayers group

Main courses featured beef tenderloin with pepper sauce, chicken supreme with morel sauce and gratin dauphinois, or slow-roasted cod with tarragon cream sauce.
Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on July 1, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on July 1, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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Mary Simon
Cdnpoli
Franco Terrazzano
Ctf
Bill Blair
Mark Carney
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Western Standard
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