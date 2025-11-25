Carney’s Brookfield ties draw fire as MPs hear company owns 2,000 businesses

Opposition MPs are ramping up ethics concerns around Prime Minister Mark Carney after a top Brookfield Corporation executive told a Commons committee the firm controls roughly 2,000 businesses worldwide, a scale critics say makes conflicts of interest unavoidable.Blacklock's Reporter says Justin Beber, Brookfield’s chief operating officer, told MPs the company’s global holdings cover thousands of firms across major sectors. U.S. filings from March 17 showed Carney held the equivalent of $9.8 million in Brookfield stock options while pursuing the Liberal leadership. Beber would not disclose whether the Prime Minister still holds shares, calling it “personal and private information” Brookfield is not permitted to release.Conservative MP Jacques Gourde (Levis-Lotbiniere, Que.) said Brookfield’s sheer size guarantees conflict. He grilled Beber on whether the corporation has money tied up in housing, rail, clean energy, nuclear projects, data storage and artificial intelligence. Beber confirmed Brookfield has stakes in all of them..Gourde noted those same sectors appear prominently in federal budgets and benefit from government assistance. “Is that a coincidence?” he asked. Beber insisted the company does not discuss policy with Carney and said he could not speak to the Prime Minister’s intentions.Asked whether federal spending could help Brookfield close contracts tied to government-supported projects, Beber said he could not track every file the corporation touches. “We have over 2,000 businesses,” he said..Bloc Québécois MP Luc Thériault (Montcalm, Que.) said the potential conflict is obvious, noting that even if Carney’s assets sit in a blind trust, his personal wealth rises when Brookfield profits. Liberal MP Gurbux Saini (Fleetwood-Port Kells, B.C.) countered that the committee’s focus was misplaced, calling the questions “disturbing” and praising Carney as a visionary leader thinking a decade ahead.Opposition members said the government must address the issue head-on, arguing Canadians deserve clarity on how deeply the Prime Minister’s financial interests are tied to one of the largest investment firms in the world.