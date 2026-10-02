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Carney’s 'Buy Canadian' pledge faces scrutiny over LNG Canada’s Chinese steel plans

LNG Canada is planning to use Chinese steel in major components of its $33-billion second-phase expansion despite Ottawa’s promises that nationally significant projects would help drive Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Buy Canadian policy.
LNG Canada is planning to use Chinese steel in major components of its $33-billion second-phase expansion despite Ottawa’s promises that nationally significant projects would help drive Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Buy Canadian policy.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Energy
Pierre Poilievre
Steel
Lng Canada
Mark Carney
Ryan Gerritsen
Steel Industry
Lng Facility
Kitimat Lng Project
LNG exports
steel producers
LNG industry
Tim Hodgson
Canada’s steel industry
Corey Hogan
Buy Canadian
Major Projects Office
Stelco
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Western Standard
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