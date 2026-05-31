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Carney’s Buy Canadian policy allows foreign-owned companies to win federal contracts

Mark Carney speaking to reporters about the Alberta idependence referendum to hold a referendum.
Mark Carney speaking to reporters about the Alberta idependence referendum to hold a referendum. CPAC: Screenshot
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Cdnpoli
Department Of Public Works
Mark Carney
Tamara Jansen
Dominic Laporte
Buy Canada
Levent Ozmutlu
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Western Standard
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