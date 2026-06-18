WATCH: Carney's chair swap ends Trump's G7 seating frustration

It was a case of musical chairs — Canadian style.The G7 had a meeting Wednesday in summit in Evian-les-Bains, France. The gathering brought together representatives from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and other international and industry figures to discuss global economic and security issues.As US President Donald Trump took his place between OpenAI chief Sam Altman and DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis at the G7 meeting Wednesday in Evian-les-Bains, France, he encountered an unexpected challenge: his chair appeared noticeably lower than everyone else's.With his microphone still live, Trump could be heard asking for help adjusting the chair, tapping Altman's arm and gesturing toward the seat's adjustment mechanism."You look at yourself in a picture and say, 'What happened?'" Trump remarked. "I had the lowest chair in the whole room."Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney quickly stepped in, offering a simple solution to the situation, offering his own chair..According to The Daily Beast, Carney offered to trade seats with the president, joking, "I've got the general's chair," before handing over his own. Trump replied, "That's much better."The meeting where the chair incident occurred was part of a broader G7 outreach session focused on artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, economic growth, and innovation.The discussion reportedly centered on:The rapid development of artificial intelligenceEconomic competitiveness among Western nationsInvestment in advanced technologiesAI regulation and governanceThe impact of emerging technologies on jobs, security, and productivityWhile the meeting's agenda included topics ranging from AI governance to global competitiveness, social media users were quick to focus on a lighter moment involving Trump's chair, which briefly stole the spotlight from the summit's more serious discussions.