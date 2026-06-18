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WATCH: Carney's chair swap ends Trump's G7 seating frustration

Carney swaps chairs with Trump at G7 meeting
Carney swaps chairs with Trump at G7 meetingChatGBT
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Mark Carney swaps chair with Donald Trump
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