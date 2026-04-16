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Carney's Liberals cut military allowances by up to $1,500 per month for troops overseas

Defence Minister David McGuinty
Defence Minister David McGuintyScreenshot:CPAC
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Cdnpoli
Canadian Armed Forces
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
James Bezan
Military Spending
Canadian soldiers
Scott Anderson
David McGuinty defence funding
Defence Minister David McGuinty
post living allowance

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