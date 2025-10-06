Carney’s Liberals defeat Conservative bail reform motion

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government has voted down a Conservative motion to pass Bill C-242 — the Jail Not Bail Act — which seeks to toughen bail rules for repeat violent offenders by repealing parts of earlier Liberal laws such as Bill C-5.The motion, originally introduced by Conservative MP Arpan Khanna of Oxford, Ont., was defeated 196–142 in the House of Commons on Monday.Conservatives had pushed for the passage of the bill, arguing that existing bail laws under the Liberal government have contributed to what Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre describes as a surge in violent crime across the country.Poilievre told the House that violent crime “is raging out of control,” pointing to a recent case in Saint-Jérôme, Que.,where a man with 30 prior convictions and 16 bail violations was charged with murdering his girlfriend..Poilievre also referenced the death of Abdul Aleem Farooqui, a Vaughan, Ont., father fatally shot in front of his children during a home invasion.“We have a motion before the House to get rid of Liberal bail and restore safety to our streets,” Poilievre said.“Will the Prime Minister let it pass?”The bill would create a new “major offences” category covering crimes such as extortion, home invasion, arson, and assaulting law enforcement officers. It would also require judges to consider an offender’s full criminal history before granting bail.The battle over bail reform has recently become a major talking point in Canadian politics.Conservatives have linked the issue to what they describe as a 50% rise in violent crime since 2015, including increases in gun offences and homicides.An Abacus Data poll suggests that roughly 80% of Canadians — including many Liberal supporters — favour tougher bail restrictions.At a press conference last week, Poilievre said the bill has been endorsed by the Toronto Police Association and several victims’ advocacy groups.Liberal ministers countered the Conservatives’ claims on the House floor, saying they were oversimplifying a complex issue and that new legislation to strengthen bail rules is already being looked into..Justice Minister Sean Fraser responded that the government already plans to introduce its own “evidence-based” reforms within weeks.“We are willing to work across the aisle with other members to ensure we put forward reforms that are informed by evidence, not ones that are seemingly copied and pasted from American-style bail laws,” Fraser said.“Mr. Speaker, it's only going to be a matter of weeks before we advance new legislation to strengthen criminal justice reforms in this country. I hope all members from all parties support us.”Secretary of State for Combating Crime Ruby Sahota added that while the government agrees violent repeat offenders should not be so easily released, she called the opposition’s proposal “a bit weak.”“We'll be introducing comprehensive bail and sentencing reforms that have been created in consultation with law enforcement, Crown lawyers, and provincial and territorial governments,” Sahota said.“Our bill that's coming up is a tough-on-crime bill.”.Poilievre emphasizes bail reform amid rising crime concerns.Conservative MP Andrew Lawton (Elgin—St. Thomas—London South) said it was “shameful” that a motion like this was even necessary, describing repeat offenders as “terrorizing” communities across Canada.He called for a “three-strikes-and-you’re-out” system barring offenders convicted of three serious crimes from accessing bail, parole, or house arrest for at least 10 years.“Canadians know the system is broken,” Lawton said.“Police chiefs across the country have drawn a direct line between Bill C-75 and the revolving door of criminality on our streets.”