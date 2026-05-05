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Carney’s new Governor General backed mass immigration in the past, dismissed critics as 'misguided'

Louise Arbour, Canada's new Governor General
Louise Arbour, Canada's new Governor General CBC screenshot
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Governor General
Mary Simon
Cdnpoli
Immigration
United Nations
Mass Immigration
Nigel Farage
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Angela Merkel
Louise Arbour
mass immigration policies
mass immigration and globalism
Reform UK
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
Mass immigration crushing Canada
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Western Standard
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