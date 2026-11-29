Prime Minister Mark Carney’s two-day Canada Investment Summit in Toronto cost taxpayers more than $8.1 million, including nearly $133,000 for a VIP banquet, newly disclosed federal records show.Blacklock's Reporter says documents tabled in the House of Commons revealed the September 14-15 gathering of corporate executives and pension fund managers cost the federal government $8,142,211.The figures were disclosed in an Inquiry of Ministry submitted at the request of Conservative Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer.Among the expenses were $132,935 for a banquet, $8,276 for indigenous drummers, $3,219 for photographers and $1,200 for an indigenous knowledge keeper to deliver an opening prayer.The summit cost taxpayers an average of more than $4 million a day.Carney used his opening address at the conference to emphasize his government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility.“That starts with discipline,” said Carney.“This is not austerity as a fetish. It is part of our focus on distinguishing between operating and capital expenditures so that we can both preserve our vital social programs and ensure our precious fiscal capacity is focused on growing our economy.”Less than two months later, the federal government’s November 5 budget, Masters of Our Destiny, projected $182.4 billion in new borrowing over the next three years.The deficit for the current fiscal year was forecast to reach $62.3 billion.The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) described the Toronto summit as an unprecedented gathering aimed at attracting domestic and international capital to Canada.“We are building a stronger economy with an ambitious plan to catalyze $1 trillion in total investment in Canada over the next five years,” said the PMO in a statement.“The Canada Investment summit was a first-of-its-kind gathering.”.However, former prime minister Justin Trudeau hosted a similar gathering of international investors in Toronto in 2016, dubbed the Long Term Investor Summit.Dominic Barton, now chairman of the federal Invest in Canada agency, said at the time the event was intended to introduce international investors to Canadian government officials and business leaders while promoting the country as an attractive destination for capital.The figures disclosed in Parliament detail the cost of Carney’s summit but do not establish how much new private-sector spending the event directly generated.