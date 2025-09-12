Caroline residents demand minister overturn AUC solar project ruling

A group of rural Albertans is calling on Municipal Affairs Minister Dan Williams to overturn the provincial regulator’s approval of a solar farm in the hamlet of Caroline, warning the project threatens agriculture and residential land use.In a letter sent on Sept. 1, Russell Barnett, a Caroline resident and de facto leader of the Rural Alberta Concerned Communities Group (RACCG), urged Williams to intervene and overrule the Alberta Utilities Commission’s (AUC) recent decision to green-light the 14.67-megawatt Caroline Solar Project.Barnett says the project, developed by PACE Bang Energy LP, was pushed through despite strong municipal and community opposition, and in violation of the United Conservative Party’s “agriculture-first” policies.“This project threatens Caroline’s agricultural heritage, residential integrity, and municipal autonomy,” Barnett said.“The AUC’s approval undermines the municipal empowerment you advocate and demands your intervention.”.The solar facility is slated for 57 acres of privately owned land inside the former Village of Caroline, now part of Clearwater County following a Jan. 1, 2025, government amalgamation.The project was initially approved by the AUC on Feb. 28, 2025, in Decision 28295-D01-2025.According to Barnett, the land is zoned “reserved for future residential development” under local bylaws, but the regulator went ahead and approved industrial use, with solar panels planned as close as 21 metres from nearby homes despite “overwhelming local opposition and Clearwater County’s post-amalgamation rejection.”Barnett claims the AUC’s approval on Aug. 27 undermines “the municipal empowerment” Williams advocates and dismisses any concerns “without adequate scrutiny.”Concerns have also been raised about environmental risks, inadequate setbacks, noise mitigation, and what they describe as a superficial “agrivoltaics” plan to graze sheep under solar panels without proper safeguards and a lack of predator control.Barnett’s letter argues the project fails to comply with new provincial rules that came into effect in 2024, which require developers to prioritize agriculture, protect scenic views, and post upfront reclamation security.He asks Williams to take four steps: revoke or suspend the AUC’s decision, impose a construction pause, amend the Municipal Government Act so local bylaws can’t be overridden, and meet with RACCG, Clearwater County, and residents to discuss reforms.The Caroline project has been controversial for more than two years — including five days in court — having drawn opposition from 118 members of the Caroline Concerned Citizens Group (CCCG) and 302 in the RACCG despite the AUC claiming there had been “no municipal opposition.”.In March, Jason Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services and MLA for Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre, wrote a letter to the AUC asking them to reconsider approval of the project.“I believe it is in the best interest of all stakeholders to ensure that the decision-making process reflects the current municipal framework and adequately considers the perspectives of Clearwater County and its residents,” Nixon said.“The concerns raised by local residents regarding land use, community consultation, and procedural fairness warrant a reconsideration of the approval process for this project.”Barnett frames the issue as a broader test for Premier Danielle Smith and her government’s rural policies.“This is not about denying renewables but enforcing UCP mandates for agriculture-first, viewscape-preserving, and municipally respectful growth,” he said in the letter.“Rural Albertans in Caroline and [the] Peace River riding deserve leadership that upholds our heritage against corporate overreach.”The Western Standard has reached out to Minister Williams’ office for comment.