Carstairs man charged with multiple sexual offences against youth

A 41-year-old Carstairs man is facing multiple charges after Didsbury RCMP investigated allegations of sexual offences involving a youth.Police say the investigation began on November 3, 2025, and determined that the victim was assaulted twice between 2024 and 2025. During one of the assaults, the accused allegedly photographed the victim.Later that evening, officers arrested Nathan Engen and executed a search warrant at his home, seizing numerous pieces of evidence.Engen has been charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation, along with sexual interference, making child sexual abuse and exploitation material, and possession of such material.He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Didsbury on November 10.